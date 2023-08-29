A married Nigerian man put up a funny drama after finding his clothes missing from the wardrobe

He searched for his wife in the house and began to scold her after seeing her dressed in his clothes again

The woman funnily ignored her husband's lamentation and defended why she liked to wear his clothes

A Nigerian man was not happy with his wife after finding her in his clothes again and resorted to scolding her.

In a funny TikTok video, the man wondered if she wanted to become a tomboy or switch genders.

The man lamented after seeing his wife in his clothes again. Photo Credit: @queendiva984

The man, who was about to step out of the house, had checked the wardrobe and found his clothes missing.

In her defense, his wife said she likes wearing his clothes because they are free. The man countered her, saying he would begin to wear her clothes if push came to shove.

The Igbo couple's funny video left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the Igbo couple's funny video

designer653 said:

"I use to carry my senior bro own then, Now is over to my Hubby’s own especially the polo’s in it,,,E dey sweet to wear biko."

Godswilling Onyedikachimu said:

"Ogbasadim self if my wifey no wear my cloth like dis I no go marry again bayii my bru na beta gift from god b dis."

official - onyi355 said:

"Some of my man polo's dey my house, anytime I go he house he name na sorry he tell me say some of he clothes dey lost."

Ladysalvage said:

"My husband wanted to travel with one of his senator, already I've worn the senator shirt like two days ago, & wen he wan wear am, infact he said we."

Chinezelem said:

"We plenty 4 this table...I no dey buy t shirt again since I got married...

"Nwanyi becareful ...ichoo igbo Tom boy."

Asatonero said:

"The only thing I don't wear is his senator and shoe but others we share am even his boxers wetin concern me."

user8446875241707 said:

"Me and my wife wears the same Polo sef,she goes to school with it while I go to the shop with it the next day."

Man laments after seeing wife in his clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out after seeing his wife in his clothes.

In a funny video, he showed netizens the scanty drawers that were supposed to contain his joggers, hoodie, boxers, polo and socks.

When he called out to his wife to come and explain the scantiness, the lady acted surprised. Upon seeing his clothes on her, the man lamented and asked her if he did any bad by marrying her, wondering why she kept wearing his clothes.

