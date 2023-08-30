A lady with a charming British accent used it to announce on TikTok that her boyfriend had broken her heart

The lady, Chelsay, said her boyfriend dumped her, but the way she said it with her British accent made the video go viral

As her followers sympathise with her for the heartbreak, they are also praising her because of her sweet British accent

A lady who can speak the English language using different accents has said her boyfriend dumped her.

The lady, Chelsay, used a sweet British accent to announce that she was heartbroken.

The lady used a sweet British accent to announce that her man dumped her. Photo credit: TikTok/@chelsey839.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Chelsay, was seen walking along a road and she was telling her followers that her man had left her.

However, the way she spoke made people pay more attention to her sweet voice other than what she was saying.

Video of lady who can speak English using Indian, British, and American accents

Chesay announced it was her fault because she was not so closely attached to her man the way he wanted.

She said she was being careful because she had been heartbroken in the past.

She captioned the video:

"I’m single, thanks. Thanks for the massive support on my posts so far. My dms are overflowing but exam wan kill your baby. I’ll be good though."

Other videos on Chelsay's TikTok handle show her switching between American, Indian, Nigerian and British accents.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to the video of a lady who speaks English in different accents

@DÄhdöñ said:

"The best way to learn a British accent."

@SavaGe Dá WęirdØ said:

"Don’t worry, hot girl will get another baby boy."

@Pure said:

"The accents made me forget what you were talking about."

@Amadi commented:

"Na una wey dey trenches still forming accent. People who traveled don’t form no accent. It doesn’t “ma’ah” indeed."

