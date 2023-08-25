A married Nigerian lady surprised many people after she exposed her husband as a cheating fellow

According to her, if cheating was a business enterprise, her husband would have been a chief executive officer by now

Some women threw their weight behind her as they recounted their experiences, while a few cautioned her

A Nigerian lady, @bossb359, has taken to social media to describe her husband as a cheating partner.

In a TikTok video, the married woman used a business as a reference to drive home her point.

The married woman's post got the internet buzzing. Photo Credit: @bossb359

Source: TikTok

"If cheating na business, my husband for be CEO," words layered on her TikTok post reads. In the video, the lady could be seen dancing.

She added that her husband won't be her end. Her TikTok post went viral and stirred massive reactions, with some women supporting her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Her post divided women

Emmanuella❤ said

"If anything I like that you’re not bothered by it outrightly…but the fact that he’s not scared enough to hide it from you or even not do it at all."

Royalbeehairs said:

"Can’t brag or swear for my guy but what I know is that if I have the feeling or catch him cheating me I will not do anything but me! I will cheat back."

Amy love said:

"I know this is some sort of coping mechanism,but i no go fit use this mechanism,the man go think say i dun accept my fatewe must fight till the end."

Sonia Lucky said:

"My husband babe dey follow me for Tiktok dey always engage on all my post thinking me no know her."

Igbo Barbie said:

"Y’all married women are strong. I love your coping mechanism omoooo see comments."

egbo chisom said:

"This comment section is scary.. please people that have kind husband's should tell us where they found them."

its ada said:

"Lord in future I pray not to marry a man I’ll brag about his cheating skills please lord."

Lady begs husband's side chick on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had begged her husband's side chick on Facebook.

She said his side chick, Omoshalewa, is a single mother of three kids and cried out that she has been through a lot in her marriage.

She accused the single mum of taking her husband to Alfa, who told him his wife was behind his misfortune. She added that when she confronted her husband about his side chick, he beat her

Source: Legit.ng