A Nigerian man on Twitter has shared a painful experience she had with the girl he used to date while in school.

The man named Eniturn took to the platform to share what happened between him and the girl while in school.

The man said his girlfriend at the time cheated on him. Photo credit: Getty Images/PeopleImages and FG Trade.

Source: Getty Images

According to Eniturn, he was the one who helped his then-girlfriend to type chapter three of her final year project.

Man who helped his girl type project says he cheated on him

He said despite all that he did for her, the girl still cheated on him by sleeping with another man.

To make it more painful, Eniturn said his then-girl cheated with his friend and not some random man.

He wrote on Twitter:

"I typed the whole chapter 3 of her project while i still had my own project to face as well, she rewarded me by sleeping with my friend."

See his full tweet below:

Reactons from Twitter users as lady cheats on her boyfriend

@Irunnia_ said:

"This is a massive L."

@47kasz commented:

"You needed the character development."

@OmoKiikan said:

"Maybe I can't find love easily because I'm always placing myself first."

@_ConcernedYouth said:

"If you guys weren't dating, I don't see anything wrong with her sleeping with your friend. However, what me I have a problem with is you that was typing her own work when you had your own. Even if I've finished my own, I no fit type for you. I fit only lend advice."

