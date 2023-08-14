A man called off his proposed marriage to a lady who insisted on them having an elaborate wedding ceremony

The man's fiancee said she wanted an elaborate wedding that would cost nothing less than N17 million in expenses

The man dumped the lady and moved to Singapore since he said there are other better ideas on how to spend N17 million

A man cancelled his proposed wedding and dumped his fiance days before the event.

The man told his story in an anonymous text message sent to a Twitter influencer, Wizarab.

The lady demanded a wedding that would cost N17 million, so the man dumped her.

Source: Getty Images

The man explained that the lady demanded an elaborate wedding that would have seen him spend N17 million.

He said he was not ready to spend such an amount on a wedding only as it amounts to waste.

Man relocates to Singapore after dumping his fiancee

He, therefore, dumped the fiance and relocated to Singapore without the girl.

The man said the girl's family is now calling him to see how the issue could be resolved, but he rebuffed their calls.

The man said:

"I have called it off, and my dad supports me, saying he stands with any decision I take. Her family has been calling be to resolve issues, but I'm taking their calls."

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man calls off his wedding

@Wizarab10 said:

"She refused to marry of he won't spend 17 million on her dream wedding. One naira she is not contributing because it is a man's job to give a woman her dream wedding."

@Auntyadaa reacted:

"N17 million naira plus for wedding? Or what? I don’t understand."

@EgwuSamuel49 said:

"I know you will need someone like me to join you at Singapore just to pour you water on your head to help you cool off."

Source: Legit.ng