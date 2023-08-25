A Nigerian woman told her husband that she could only contribute N5k to the first-term school fees of their children

The man had asked his wife if she had any money to support him to pay the fees, which amounted to N178k

The man had earlier paid their house rent amounting to N350k, so he said he needed help to offset his children's fees

A Nigerian man calculated the school fees of his children, and everything amounted to N178k.

The man told his wife about the fees and enquired to know if she had any contribution to make as their children prepared to resume studies in the first term.

The wife said she could only support her man with N5k to pay their children's school fees. Photo credit: Getty Images/Delmaine Donson, Bloomberg and Rick Gomez. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The woman told her husband that she was contributing N5000 of her own money to enable them to settle the bill.

According to the story told on Twitter by Pablo Hoggs, the woman owns a shop set up for her by her husband, and she also has a steady income.

Why man asked his wife for help with children's school fees

The man was said to have asked help from his wife because he just paid their house rent, which cost him N350k.

Part of the story reads:

"The wife is working, she has a shop where she sells women's wears and stuff (sponsored by the hubby). Bro only asked her for assistance bc he just cleared the house rent. I don't think there's any big deal here. Couples are meant to support each other and make things go smoothly in the family. We know it's the husband's duty to take care of these things, but if things are tight, the wife should be able to assist."

See the full story below:

Reactions as woman gives her husband N5k for children's school fees

@odion4niaja said:

If she's working she might contribute, but if she's a full-time housewife he shouldn't be asking her to contribute. Where will she get the money from? He's a man, and he should handle basic responsibilities, he ought to know kids come with huge responsibility."

@PabloMartini11 said:

"After now, those same kids that the father is running around for will be singing and hailing their mother."

Man who earns N75k per month gives his wife N30k

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady reported her husband to her parents.

The woman said the man only gives her N30k to take care of family expenses.

She said her husband is stingy, an allegation the man vehemently denied.

Source: Legit.ng