A Nigerian lady publicly called out her her ex whom she gave a loan of N930k, and he has refused to pay back after the break-up

The lady named Princess Adeola said she broke up with her boyfriend, Oluwatosin Bejide in 2023, but he held on to the N930k loan

Princess Adeola published Bejide's photo and phone number as well as details of how she transferred money to him in multiple tranches

A Nigerian lady exposed her ex-lover, who owed her N930k before they broke up.

The angry lady, named Princess Adeola, said she transferred funds in multiple tranches to her then-boyfriend, Oluwatosin Bejide, in 2022.

Princess said she sent N930k to Bejide and he refused to pay back. Photo credit: Twitter/@dearolaa.

Princess said she first lent the man N600k in 2022 when he said he had a financial problem and needed help.

Shortly after then, Bejide requested another help, telling Princess that he was arrested by the police in Abuja.

N930k sent in multiple trances

Princess said she sent Bejide N100k. But that was not enough as Bejide came back, pleading for more money, saying the police had yet to let him go.

Again, Princess transferred N200k to him. The last money she sent to him was N30k when he yet again asked for a loan of N100k.

The total amount she transferred to Bejide when they were dating is N930k which he has refused to pay back.

Bejide allegedly refuses to pay up loan after break up with Princess

She broke up with him earlier in 2023 because, according to her, she found out they were not compatible.

Princess published Bejide's photos, the transaction details and phone number, asking the public to help persuade him to pay back.

Princess said on Twitter:

"Now the issue is he has blocked me on all social media platforms and there’s no way to reach him. I have spoken to his brother about it but nothing is coming forth. I will share his number here. Kindly take one minute and help me call him or text him and ask him on my behalf to refund my money."

See the full story below:

Reactions as lady calls out her ex who owes her N930k

@OAeoleon said:

"When you’re lending someone money, make sure you put LOAN in your narration. This guy can come out and refute your claim and say it was a gift and change the story."

@woleoja commented:

"You should report him to the police, especially FCID at Alagbon. This is the type of guy you see who doesn't help to paint the male folk well."

