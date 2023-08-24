A lady went to Canada as a 15-year-old girl in 2015 to pursue a degree, but she lost her funding after the first year

Instead of giving up and returning to her home country without her degree, she worked hard and paid the tuition herself

The lady named Zintiat now lives in Toronto, and she told her inspirational story in a TikTok video that went viral

A lady said she paid her school fees in Canada herself when funding was suddenly cut off.

In a video posted by @keepingupwithzeek, the lady, Zintiat, said she refused to resign herself to fate or give up her education.

Zintiat said she worked and paid her university fees while studying in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@keepingupwithzeek and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Zintiat approached her school and narrated her predicament to the authorities.

The school authorities understood her situation and offered her a payment plan that would allow the fees to spread over time in manageable chunks.

Working and studying as an international student in Canada

She started working to pay the fees while she was also studying for her degree. Her refusal to give up yielded results as she eventually graduated and still lives in Toronto Canada.

People who heard her story got inspired. Her words:

"Fortunately, my first year was paid in full without any issues. But in my second year things took an opposite turn. I was put in a position where I had to pay my tuition all myself."

