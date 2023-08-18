A young lady has cried out on social media over being tired after her boyfriend called it quits on their relationship

According to her boyfriend, she is beautiful, intelligent and a smart woman but her independent nature makes him feel useless in the relationship

The man said he can't settle down with someone who can't be unassertive and it is a problem for him

A man has broken up with his 'intelligent' girlfriend because she is independent and can't be unassertive.

The lady name Sharon lamented on Twitter over the break up and released their last messages while wondering what men really want.

He said she can't be controlled

While hailing her as an amazing, beautiful, intelligent and independent woman, the man said she is so independent in their relationship that it makes him feel useless.

As seen in the leaked chat, the man added that he can't act like a man over fear that he can't control her, which to him poses a problem.

According to him, he can't settle down with someone with such traits and wished her well in her future relationship.

The lady's tweet blew up and sparked mixed reactions.

See Sharon's tweet below:

Netizens criticise the man for dumping her

@toyin_tracy said:

"While it’s a lady’s way of saying “I love you” it’s a man’s way of “being insecure” different strokes for different folks."

@BiancaNyira said:

"If a man starts you’re too good for me just know he is in a phase where he wants you to question yourself if you have done something to him, to make you doubt yourself, to make you insecure, just let him go."

@shalomdfirst said:

"Insecurity at it’s peak.

"So a woman being independent is a big deal again.

"What do men really want sef?"

@Ifeade_Lu said:

"He only did you a favor by not wasting your time. I pray you find a man to love you and appreciate what you do for him. Leave him for the streets hun."

@fumzeeygold said:

"Omoh, men don't like "smart" women as wives, blame it on our nature. Be good tho."

@0Chynese said:

"E fit dey sapa na cus e don happen to me before. She was so supportive that I started getting scared and left her alone!

"It’s not you it’s us fr fr."

