A newly-wedded Nigerian man has caused a buzz on the net after sharing his home items wishlist, as he urged people to send them gifts

According to him, their new home is pretty, adding that he was shy about putting the checklist in public

While a few netizens tackled him, many people celebrated with the couple and prayed God would supply all of their needs

Mixed reactions have trailed a newly-wedded Nigerian man's home items checklist.

The man, Precious Azarah, shared the list on Twitter after gushing over how pretty their new home is.

Precious Azarah shared their home wishlist. Photo Credit: @azarah_p, @IfeKiisha

Source: TikTok

"Our new home is so pretty.

"I love it.

"It’s bare too sha, so send house-warming gifts, he wrote.

While maintaining that he was shy about putting it out, he said the checklist was for those asking for it.

He added that they had something similar for their wedding, and God provided everything.

Some items on the checklist included a washing machine, 12 LED lightbulbs, a 4 by 6 bed frame and a plate rack.

See his tweet below:

People react to the couple's wishlist

@KingVicx said:

"Some of you awwwed at the wedding posts o. But see your hearts in public now? The wickedness and hypocrisy dey smell.

"Seek God. Heal."

@folasade_daini said:

"Bela and Precious will be fine. They’ll get everything they need for their home and more.

"Because I don’t understand why you guys are being so mean to people who have never been anything but cordial on this app."

@iam_pweedypresh said:

"I hope you don’t focus on the negative Twitter users and I pray that God provides everything you both need .

"Rooting for you both and congratulations on taking the big step once again."

@fayvorr said:

"Maybe you could do a list so we(people) can see if we(they) can tick anything off the list."

@thekintann said:

"Congratulations and God bless your home Precious."

@chuks_ea said:

"Congratulations bruh… PS: I have a furniture and interior decorations company. Plus I could give you a “newly-weds discount”. Thank you."

Source: Legit.ng