Prominent Nigerian singer Paul Okoye begged his gender to avoid any woman that is demanding too much from them in the time of Nigeria's economic crisis

In a live Instagram video, the Chop My Money singer made it clear that this was not the best time to put up excess' billing' from women

While at that, he advised men to stop any relationship that is likely to put them in trouble, as his video went viral among netizens

It's no longer news that prices of everything have gone up in the market as Nigerians grumble over fuel subsidy removal.

Nigerian Afropop icon Paul Psquare came forward to do the Lord's work and advise his gender on how to survive through this trying era.

Paul Okoye Psquare advises Nigerian men on how to handle relationships at this time of economic crunch Credit: @iamkingrudy

In a candid Instagram live session, the Chop My Money hitmaker encouraged men to avoid and do away with any woman that would put them in trouble by demanding or extorting more than necessary from them at this time.

In his words:

"Adjust your life. You see those girls, wey dey put you under pressure, dump them, dump them oo!

Any girl that cannot manage with a man in the current situation of this country, guys, I support you to dump them.

"After all, when a woman lives a man, they'll tell you she left him and find a better person. But if a man lives a woman, they'll tell you he used her and dumped her.

"Guys, if you don't have, you don't have. Don't just bother yourself. If she wan live you, make she live you. Las las she no go fit save you."

See his video below

Paul Okoye's video spark reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@JaeTheMaestro:

"Apt , no go do pass ursef for this time ooo."

@accrakwaele:

"I'm a Seer. I Believe in Miracles, Signs, and Wonders."

@Praisenwannem:

"Na Paul go talk this kind thing."

@Kesterdgreat7:

"Think about your lifeeee ma man! Don’t ever be a simp!"

@1800deadguy:

"I no fit leave my babe, I'm sorry."

@codediinc:

"Nigeria hard. No add woman matter join."

Source: Legit.ng