A Nigerian lady took the bull by the horns as she tackled a white neighbour who always asked after her husband

Before her husband, she had a heated exchange with the white lady, warning her to stop looking for him

The Nigerian woman's action in the video and the oyinbo lady's behaviour got many people talking

Nigerian media personality Angela Nwosu has shared an encounter with a white neighbour who always looked for her husband.

Sharing a video on Facebook from a heated exchange involving herself, the white neighbour Maria, and her husband, Angela wrote, "I can't believe she came to report me to my husband."

Angela Nwosu warned the lady to stop looking for her husband.

Source: Facebook

In the clip, Maria was talking with Angela's husband, Soundmind, outside when she joined the conversation after overhearing what it was all about.

Angela warned Maria to stay away from her man

Maria complained to Soundmind that she did not like how Angela spoke to her the day before.

In her defence, Angela tackled the lady, saying she was always looking for her husband and wanted it to stop.

According to her, she was not comfortable with it anymore. Angela further advised the white lady to talk to some other neighbours in the estate.

Maria was, however, unfazed by Angela's rant and insisted that she was spoken to rudely. Eventually, Soundmind reechoed his wife's worries as he urged the white lady to stop looking for him.

The short clip sent netizens into a frenzy.

People react to Angela Nwosu's video

Vanessa Matthie said:

"This woman is trying my patience now, this is too much. Where I come from she would have learnt her lesson a long time ago. I really appreciate your husband for taking care of the situation."

Hannah Olowu said:

"Omor see problem, that woman is seriously in love with your husband. She get luck shal say no be Nigeria she dey, she for collect, I swear, especially from Nsikak."

Adaeze Gift Okolie page said:

"Wetin women see with their husband’s stuff eh…see as your legs be inside the slipers like person wey wear canoe for leg .

"My co wife Chinaza Favour don use are big bum bum expand her husband’s joggers…make I no even talk about my own…as I’m typing now na my husband polo I wear come resemble side chick ."

Esther Budu said:

"This woman no get shame, she don fall in love with another woman husband, she get luck say no be Nigeria."

haidy TV said:

"Angie I like what you told that ouibo woman, I actually don't understand what she is thinking, I thank God for kind of man God gave you. Congrate."

Amaka Annabel said:

"She dey claim right for person husband again..This one na oyinbo version of Chukwualuvkam oooh."

Source: Legit.ng