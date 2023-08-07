A Nigerian lady has been hailed by many netizens for teaching her younger sister a lesson about outfits for church

The lady saw her sister dressed up for church service in a short dress and emptied a bucket of water on her

The angry lady asked her younger sister how she could wear such an outfit for a church engagement

A Nigerian lady, Jenny, emptied a bucket of water on her younger sister after she saw her dressed up for church in an above-knee tight dress.

Jenny's action was seen in a video she shared on TikTok. According to Jenny, she doesn't care about how people would interpret it, adding that anyone staying under her roof must be responsible.

Jenny soaked her sister with water. Photo Credit: @jenny.empire

"I don't care how people will see it, for the fact you are staying with me you must get sense rubbish," she captioned the video.

After pouring water on her sister, in the clip, Jenny quizzed her for dressing up in such an outfit and barked at her to go in and change it.

Doing an assessment of her sister's look, an angry Jenny said she wasn't even putting on a bra and that the cloth wasn't fitting for a church engagement.

Watch the video below:

People commend the lady's action

hassan23 said:

"Nice one,GOD will give you the strenght to correct her to do the right thing may GOD contiune to bless you my sister."

user7568303134120 said:

"You are doing a nice job my sister. You are her mother as long as your mother is not there. Nice job."

Loner said:

"My BigBro second,I appreciate it cuz I know If he does not love me then he won't care."

eyo_ng94 said:

"Keep up the good work dont let peer pressure damage your sisters they might not under stand now but will certainly do later."

BlackDiamond said:

"This my elder sister, the no care about your age she go do wetin dey her mind."

Nitta said:

"Finally for the first time it's not a prank video."

Mia said:

"What u did is good but u can also correct her without this video."

Ikenna Njoku said:

"God bless you jare. It’s time someone has to put some sense in this young generation."

