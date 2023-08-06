A Nigerian man got married to the love of his life at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Lagos, but the wedding photo sparked reactions

Social media users have noticed that the man is far taller than his wife, and this has made the wedding photo go viral

But some people have said the couple should be allowed to enjoy their marital bliss since they got married for love

A Nigerian man wedded his white sweetheart at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Logos.

Photos of the wedding posted on Twitter by Voice of The East have gone viral and sparked reactions.

The man and his wife got wedded at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry. Photo credit: Twitter/@VoiceOfTheEast.

Source: TikTok

The nice-looking couple posed for a photo after tying the knot. They were dressed in the Igbo traditional attire of Isiagu.

Netizens were quick to notice that the man is far taller than his wife, and this attracted a barrage of reactions.

Also, many who saw the couple pointed out how tall the man looked and how beautiful his white wife looked in Igbo attire.

While some said the man is a perfect fit for his wife as he compliments her with his height, others disagreed.

Other Nigerians who reacted to the photo said the couple should be allowed to enjoy their marital bliss, having accepted to live together in love.

See the photos below:

Reactions from Twitter users as Nigerian man marries white lady

@Duzie_ said:

"Love is about making big and little sacrifices."

@obiutoIroagana3 commented:

"We wish you happy married life with children and grandchildren in due time. Peace in your home."

@val_nedu said:

"Congratulations brother. If you have peace of mind and ok. Is better to marry peace than pieces."

@ChibuikeIkechu4 said:

"David and Goliath."

@Agu7Benjamin said:

"Brother enjoy a blissful marriage."

@iamthatICTR reacted:

"I really don’t think she’s a dwarf she’s just short."

Source: Legit.ng