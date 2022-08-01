A Nigerian lady dancing on the road was treated to a huge surprise by a white onlooker who couldn't get enough of her showcase

The white man, who was with his wife at one end of the road, abandoned her and came closer to catch a better glimpse

The excited lady recorded the hilarious moment as she didn't stop dancing despite his weird action

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of an Oyinbo man abandoning his wife to watch a Nigerian lady dancing on the road.

The hilarious and stunning video was shared by the lady herself on TikTok via her handle @sunsetgift4.

He drew closer to watch the dancer. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sunsetgift4

Source: UGC

In the clip, the lady in ripped jeans and white polo on sneakers could be seen dancing to a popular song titled Dorobucci by Mavin at a corner of the road at night.

White man abandons his wife

Her lovely showcase caught the attention of many onlookers but none of them stopped to watch, save for a particular white couple. The couple watched keenly from the other end of the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In later scenes in the clip, the white man appeared to cross the road and came closer to watch the lady.

His wife was nowhere to be found. The poster of the clip wrote that the white man left his wife behind to see her showcase, an action she found hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

diana_baby_ said:

"White life sweet , if na Nigerian woman omo!The husband go collect the husband can’t even look at you or even cross to the other side to watch you."

Brenniey Brenda said:

"The wife is not even bothered if na my country women blood go done flow."

Soma dina said:

"I follow you because of this video he dey reason life if he's with you your happiness bring him down."

user141585456856 said:

"The man see free entertainment he doesn't have to pay for but from d look of things he's going 2."

sharon113 said:

"E don c fine girl na....... if na Nigeria woman e husband cross leave..... na frm dere d marriage take scatter..... Family meeting direct."

Pretty Nigerian lady in heels makes Oyinbos at an eatery lose focus with her lovely dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady in heels had stolen the show at an eatery with sterling dance moves.

The lady, Esosa Omolola Ogbebor, who happens to be a professional dancer gave sterling moves despite rocking heels as she vibed to a song by Falz, Bontle Smith and Sayfar titled Oga.

In a video capturing her performance she shared on Instagram, the lady showed great expertise as she switched to different dance moves effortlessly like she doesn't have heels on.

She did the popular Nigerian legwork dance moves in a thrilling fashion that left a particular male customer smiling.

Source: Legit.ng