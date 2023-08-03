An SS3 student was overwhelmed with emotions as a male customer blessed her with a part of her school fees

Surprised and amazed, the young girl knelt in the rain and shed tears as she appreciated the kindhearted fellow

A video capturing her behaviour after the cash gift emerged on social media and inspired many people to offer her more help

A video of a young hawker kneeling and shedding tears in the rain has melted hearts on social media.

Gospel singer and preacher, Mercy Akaolisa, who shared the clip on TikTok, explained the story behind the girl's action.

The SS3 hawker knelt and cried in the rain. Photo Credit: @mercyakaolisa

According to Mercy, the girl is an SS3 student who trained herself in school via her hawking business.

On that fateful day, the girl was hawking, despite the rain, when she encountered the male customer who would gift her cash.

SS3 hawker gets help from her customer

The man was haggling about the price of her garden eggs when he learnt hawking is her means of livelihood. Moved by what he heard, the man enquired further about her school fees and gave her N20k of the N50k she said it cost.

His kind action triggered the girl to kneel in the rain. After some seconds, she went into the shop and knelt before the man to show gratitude.

Mercy, who spoke in Igbo language, hailed the man for showing kindness to the girl without taking advantage of her.

She seized the opportunity to encourage people to be diligent in whatever they find themselves doing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the girl and the man

user627086899982 said:

"That's the only thing we should be doing,no be all those nonesense some are preaching in the church."

ezehchibuike128 said:

"I bought garden egg from her yesterday,no wonder she was very happy."

MrBruno411 said:

"Ahia Oma my brother.more customers in your shop my brother."

kalidon said:

"I want to support her, how can i reach her abeg."

Don-Mayor0 said:

"To the giver may God continue to bless you and make way for u where there is no way."

EZENWAYI IJELE said:

"God bless him and I pray that the almighty God will continue to bless that guy and protect him and he's family's iseeeeee.''

@EZIOKWUBUNDU Ebenezer said:

"May the Lord Almighty full his life with goodnesses in JESUS CHRIS MIGHTY NAME AMEN."

Umeh Kingsley said:

"I have a little something for her too , please reach out. Thanks."

