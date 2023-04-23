A 20 seconds video posted on TikTok shows a student who danced right inside class during school hours

What made the video to go viral is that a teacher was in the class writing on the board while the student danced

TikTok users find the video to be very funny especially as the student was not discovered by the teacher

A funny TikTok video shows a fearless student dancing aggressively inside class during school hours.

From the 20 seconds video posted by @manuel.ad, it could be seen that there was a teacher in the class when the student danced.

The student danced jovially as the teacher was writing on the board. Photo credit: TikTok/@manuel.ad.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that a teacher was busy writing notes on the board when the student decided to perform his dance.

Video of jovial student dancing inside class goes viral

He moved from his desk to the front of the class and turned the place into a dancing stage.

His classmates watched with amazement and endless giggles as he danced for them.

Interestingly, the student was not discovered by the teacher, who did not turn when the student was dancing.

It is unknown where the video was recorded, but some people say the student was fearless and lucky.

TikTok users have taken to the comment section of the video to have a good laugh after watching it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@charitydordur said:

"Intelligent students will make you laugh and forget what you have chewed for exams."

@Naima said:

"First in entertainment, last in class."

@mufty said:

"In every class, there is this one person that always sacrifices himself for you to laugh."

@Vin_paulwall reacted:

"When she calls you to the staff room know that she has seen this TikTok."

@amazing said:

"He just wants to come home and rest."

@Graphite said:

"This is what makes boys' school be sweet I swear because if a girl was there he would never do that."

Source: Legit.ng