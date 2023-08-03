It was a heartbreaking moment for a woman and her grandchildren as their house was reportedly demolished by the Lagos state government

The woman and her grandkids shed tears uncontrollably as people around them tried to console her

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of the teary woman and the kids as people offered to render them help

A woman, Koja, wept uncontrollably with her grandkids as their house reportedly got demolished by the government of Lagos state.

Oworotv, who gave the update on TikTok, via a video, said the woman's house happened to be one of the abodes demolished in Oworonshoki, adding that Mrs Koja's house was situated on Folorunsho Street.

The media page further said that the kids around the weeping woman are her grandkids whom she had been taking care of for over 16 years.

In the clip, the woman wept uncontrollably alongside her grandkids. She refused to be consoled. In an update on the matter, Mrs Koja revealed that they were not served any notice before the demolition.

Koja added that policemen harassed them when they attempted to take pictures and videos of the demolition.

Watch the video below:

Netizens pity the woman

Rosalina said:

"Even if nah inside water the house Dey. Government for give them notice or compensate them one way or the other."

UnbotheredCollection said:

"This is what ruin a family in my area 2years ago. both husband and wife poisoned themselves 2months after and their twins are just 4years."

I_am _wellpaid said:

"I can’t hold my tears,why is government not providing for them before taking action."

Diamond said:

"Shebi at least the government should give them money to rent an apartment, this is unfair oo."

user4787984741874 said:

"That's my problem with this country, things like this government supposed settle them I swear."

Mo_Alabi said:

'This is where I live before I get married,,,even my elder sister house is demolich.I feel bad when my sister called mi.this is oworoshoki to L.K."

Michellentee said:

"What cause the demolition of the house naw this country sha.. I feel the woman's pain."

