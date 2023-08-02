A little boy saw his confidence level go from 100 to zero after he approached his crush in the presence of her father

The boy offered the girl a ring, while she was in her dad's car, prompting the man to interrogate him

After the man discouraged the boy, the kid backtracked on his initial statement and stormed off the scene

A video of a man discouraging a boy who had a crush on his little daughter has stirred reactions online.

The kid approached his crush, who was in her dad's car, with a ring in hand and said to her dad that he likes her.

The man discouraged the young boy. Photo Credit: @funnymlke_ent

Source: TikTok

Unfortunately for the kid, his crush said to his face that she doesn't like him and this empowered her dad.

The man told the boy that his daughter doesn't like him, forcing the kid to backtrack on his initial statement.

"I never liked her anyway," the disappointed lad blurted out as he jammed the car's door and stormed off the scene.

The video has garnered over 667k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commented on how the boy ran

jay said:

"How the Mc of the anime became evil."

Twitch silky said:

''Can I get a thousand dollar the little boy on a boy colorful."

Esther Domicah said:

"He must be a fun of anime coz the run."

Chase Bigchase said:

"Rejected that’s crazy. Oh my God crazy."

Flipzyde said:

"Man’s got some Naruto movements."

Shanirah shanieboo said:

"Actually she likes him because she opened for him power of love."

zaddy said:

"Am watching from another planet this is so funny."

Christopher painting said:

''That's the 8 tail as a child dude must luv naruto."

Source: Legit.ng