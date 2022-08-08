A brave little boy recently approached a man seeking for permission to take his daughter on a dinner date

In the video, the little boy knocked on the man's door, requesting to see his daughter whom he referred to as his 'girlfriend'

The smart boy's request was granted and a video showed him and the little girl holding hands and playing together

On a sunny afternoon, a father got so surprised to see a little boy asking to see his beautiful daughter.

The little boy had knocked on his door and when he opened, he requested to see the little girl identified as Zizi.

According to the little boy, he wanted to take her on a dinner date and he would be so excited if he gets the chance to.

Little boy seeks permission to take girlfriend on dinner date Photo Credit: @brightbeautifulandbridal

When asked why he thinks he has the right to take a girl out, the little boy made it clear that he is a good boy.

He went ahead to make a promise to the girl's father that he will bring her back home before 8pm at night.

After hearing from the little boy, the girl's father released his daughter and asked him to keep to his promise.

Cute video stirs reactions

Misskeish74 said:

" he said Dinner and Chips!! ."

Rachellekims wrote:

"Can we get a post date update ? ."

Amamascakesandtreats wrote:

"This is so cute,the part that got me was babies are the one making babies now."

Tibhumagagula said:

"..dad using that firm intimidating voice on him ..# babies are having babies these days lol."

Tearapyrecovery reacted:

"My heart can’t take the cuteness ."

Genres_of_art reacted:

"She is so cute with her little bald headed self ‍ ."

Aariel_mercedes added:

"Zeze provided the cell phone she on time."

Animedit_jk remarked:

"This is adorable. Some of us older men can learn from this little gentleman. Respectful and came with flowers.And she gives him the cell to make sure she’s back home by 8 o’clock. ❤️❤️."

Shes.a.miracle_ commented:

"It's the thank you sir for me ."

Watch the video below:

