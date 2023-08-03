A lady cracked an egg on her husband's head when she was cooking, and he was in the kitchen pressing his phone

The lady said her husband cannot be completely useless in the kitchen and only watch her cook all alone while he enjoys his phone

The man was stunned by the action taken by his wife, and the video has gone viral and gained over 2.2 million views

A lady cooking in the kitchen used her husband's head to break her raw egg.

The lady, Sol's Fam said her husband cannot be totally useless if he is in the kitchen with her.

The woman said her husband can't be useless in the kitchen, so she used his head to break an egg.

Source: TikTok

In a video that has sparked reactions, the woman took one raw egg and used her husband's head as the crack stone.

He was pressing and enjoying his phone while his wife was busy cooking, and probably expected him to help, and he didn't.

She hit the fragile egg on his head, and it got broken, and she proceeded to pour it into a plate before her.

The man was alarmed by his wife's action, but he did not say a word as he was left wondering what just hit him.

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users, with some women vowing to do the same thing to their husbands.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady cracks egg on her husband's head

@Henryyyy said:

"The disbelief and shock that was on that man’s face."

@Eve commented:

"Please this is literally the funniest thing I’ve seen all day."

@Alex said:

"He was CONFUSED."

@Alonna commented:

"Since you don’t want to help I’m gonna make you help."

K@ofi AdMin said:

"Legends say bro is still calculating the words to say in his head till today."

Source: Legit.ng