A Nigerian girl has caused a buzz on social media after sharing the voice note her father sent to her

The young girl who makes pastries to sell in school sent her father a video of herself frying 'puff puff'

Reacting to the video, her father was extremely proud of her and he went ahead to give her suggestions for her business

The exciting love between a Nigerian girl and her father has melted hearts on social media.

The young girl went into the pastry business in school and decided to inform her father about it.

Nigerian dad finds out daughter is selling puff puff in school Photo credit: @charm.so/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She made a captivating video of herself in action which she sent to her father via WhatsApp messenger.

After watching the video, her father was so proud of her and he even went ahead to give her funny names to call her business.

"Puff puff seller made in Nigeria. Chisom puff puff seller. Specialist enterprises limited", the doting father repeated.

Reactions as man praises daughter who makes pastry in school

@imele1408 said:

"Naso my papa call me yesterday the name he usually call me when I was small he called me by that name again and I was so happy and smiling like ode."

@affis5 wrote:

"One hear Enterprises Limites or and Son's just know na our Igbo brothers."

@user4387172544448 said:

"That dude adores you and I swear in his heart, he believes you gonna make crazy money no matter what you do!"

@bettynorman7 said:

"I started selling frozen spring in school and my dad stopped me from selling it. He said people are going to think he doesn’t give me money. Hmm."

@ladymorgana21 reacted:

"I think that's what my dad say too. My dad doesn't know but I fry scotch eggs and sell."

@nyarksbeaute_studio added:

"If it was my dad he would say “you don’t learn and be eating anyhow."

Watch the video below:

Lady shows off her office after using school fees for business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase her fine workplace three years after she started the business with her school fees. The Lagos State University graduate recalled how she lay on her bed in school one day and had an idea to start up the food business.

She described her business journey as the toughest she has had to embark on so far. Some challenges she encountered in setting up her new workplace include bad roads, touts disturbances and security.

The businesswoman said that entrepreneurship is tough. Her tweets blew up as people celebrated with her.

Source: Legit.ng