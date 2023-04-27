A Nigerian lady got so emotional as she watched her father cry uncontrollably on her wedding day

In the clip shared via Instagram, the man was spotted staring into his daughter's eyes and weeping profusely

Reacting to the touching video, many netizens recounted their experiences with emotional parents on their wedding day

A Nigerian lady was so full of emotions as she watched her father break down in tears on her wedding day.

In the emotional clip shared by @oluremisan, the doting father stared deeply at his daughter and tears quickly rolled down his cheeks.

Dad cries at daughter's wedding Photo credit: @oluremisan

Source: TikTok

This act was surprising to his wife who gave him a shocking look while still trying to show off her emotions.

Social media reactions

Lovely comments have trailed the video as many recounted how their parents got emotional at their wedding.

@adebisi said:

"Haaa this wedding cannot hold o. I go tell everybody to go house till further notice."

@folakemiakans said:

"This girl have enjoy daddy's love that mummy is praying she get married and go."

@vickyepelle stated:

"If my dad cries, everybody go go house o. When he’s strong enough, we go redo the wedding."

@mojifofo09 noted:

"I know dat if my dad is alive he will surely cry. Kip resting bami. You are gone but not forgotten."

@godgatmybackstill2020 said:

"Only God knows why d love btw dad & drter dey be,nah so my hubby and my drter cried tired on her wedding day,i was like nah d 2 of una sabi oooo."

@rnlar5 added:

"If my father cries on my wedding day I'll just follow him home o."

Dad cries on daughter's engagement day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father could not hold back his tears during his daughter's traditional engagement ceremony in a video shared by @ariyike_alaga. Tears rolled down his cheeks as he propped his chin, while the lady knelt before him.

The mother was also emotional but hid her face with her palm. The father could not even look up as he waved at the daughter. The moment the man prayed for his daughter was shown.

The clip was laden with strong emotions. Many people in the video's comment section said the lady must have been a good daughter to her parents, and they are sad to let her go.

Source: Legit.ng