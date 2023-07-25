A Nigerian man's funny moment with his cute newborn baby has left social media users in stitches

The excited man was playing with the baby when he tried to get the kid to laugh but was unsuccessful

Some netizens joked that the kid's behaviour was his response to being born in Nigeria, others wondered how a baby could do such

A video of a little kid giving his dad a funny look has gone viral on social media and elicited reactions.

The clip, seen on TikTok, started with the man trying to touch the kid's face as he played with his newborn.

The man begged the kid to smile. Photo Credit: @bby_light2

Source: TikTok

Speaking in Pidgin, the man said to the kid that they were supposed to go to the United States and then requested that the newborn smile.

To his surprise, the kid refused to obey his command and instead gave him a side eye. The man kept commanding the kid to smile to no avail.

The video left netizens in stitches.

People found the baby's behaviour hilarious

Mammie Dee said:

"Why you sef dey tell the baby too smell instead of smile you con dey tell the baby too go US."

blessingngozi739 said:

"Jesusomo dis bby Dey para ooo."

ZDi Justine said:

"Person wey dey vex say he was born in Nigeria you still dey remind say nah US he suppose dey."

Irebeth said:

"Baby was like’ must you remind me of being in Nigeria abeg shift joor’."

Stephanie Lee said:

"Bbys of nowadays come day sabi eye person . Were Una frm come."

joyjoyce900 said:

"The pikin Dey vex. Inside all countries nah Nigeria u carry em come."

Kim blink said:

"You know watin the pikin eyes don first see for US when make am come Nigeria."

Ashley Michael’s said:

"He da vex for you,how you go born this cute boy for balablu country."

Source: Legit.ng