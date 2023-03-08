A baby who has so much attitude has gone viral on TikTok because of the funny way she looks at people

In a now-viral video, the little baby used her side eye to look at someone by the corner as if she had been offended

Funny reactions have trailed the interesting video as people describe the baby in different interesting terms

A baby is currently trending on TikTok because of the funny way she looks at adults.

In a 7 seconds TikTok video posted by @babyathena550, the baby was seen lying down peacefully on a bed.

The baby looked at an adult with a funny attitude. Photo credit: TikTok/@babyathena550.

Source: TikTok

She was dressed in a striped dress and a headband with a colourful bow that made her look outstandingly cute.

Video of a baby who has funny attitude

In the first scene, she had her bright eyes wide open and staring towards her left, where it appears she saw someone.

The way she looked at the person gave her out as someone who was angry or who may have been offended.

After that, she closed her eyes as if she was going to sleep.

Anger was written all over her face, and this has made a lot of people wonder where she learned the funny attitude.

The video has received funny comments from TikTok users who have different things to say about the baby.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Annabelle said:

"Another bombastic side eye promax."

@lavender Gold commented:

"Side eye."

@grace commented:

"Kids be looking at you as if they know your secret."

@miss_Jane said:

"It seems these 2023 babies have the same attitude."

@Docus Edison's said:

"I have followed you because of her, I want more videos of her."

@Omoyetunde oluwadamilola commented:

"Most of all these 2023 children are born with an attitude."

@Dee said:

"I don't understand. What's happening."

@Efya Portia commented:

"She wants to sleep."

Source: Legit.ng