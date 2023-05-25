Global site navigation

“She Needs Washing Machine”: Mum of Newborn Triplets Washes Babies’ Clothes Before Delivery in Emotional Video
“She Needs Washing Machine”: Mum of Newborn Triplets Washes Babies’ Clothes Before Delivery in Emotional Video

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A mother of newborn triplets got many people praising her strength when they saw how she tried to do her babies' laundry
  • The woman had overwhelming buckets of clothes by her side as she got ready to wash them one by one
  • TikTokers in her comment sections took pity on her as some said that she needed the help of a washing machine

A Nigerian woman praised for giving birth to triplets has shared a video weeks before the delivery that captures her life as a pregnant woman expecting three babies at once.

In the video, the woman (@triumphanttriplets) tiredly sat on a chair in her compound with a big bucket of water in her front. Kids were around her.

Mother washing clothes/Mother delivered triplets.
People wished the mother of triplets strength for her duty. Photo source: @triumphanttriplets
Source: TikTok

Some metres away from her were two buckets of her baby clothes. The kids helped her to pick each outfit. She said the washing of the triplets' clothes was a delivery preparation routine.

Many people who thronged her video's comment section said that she needed the help of a washing machine.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

wendykamsi said:

"Congratulations to you. If I had money would have gifted you a washing machine. Plenty money locate me bikonu."

Favy said:

"Congratulation mama."

NSHAMA 22 sad:

"I tap into your blessings with faith."

midemide2557 said:

"Congratulations i wish I have washing machine too am tired of bending down with my baby bump and I don’t like seating to wash."

Ashabiade Owolabi said:

"Congratulations i tap from your blessings."

getty said:

"May God give the strength to match forward with them sis."

ifeomalucky8

I received my triplets in JESUS Mighty Name AMEN

catlover said:

"I would buy a table so she can level up that bucket for easy reach Safe delivery."

omodano said:

"She really needs a washing machine."

user2979719348361 said:

"The lord is your strength my dear."

