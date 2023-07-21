A video of two cute kids dancing beautifully to Johnny Drille's song Believe Me has caused a stir online

Like a couple, the kids complemented each other's dance steps and moves in a manner that got people gushing

Many netizens hailed their cameraman, in the video, as people commended the kids for a lovely performance

A little boy and girl melted hearts with their sweet dance performance to Johnny Drille's hit song Believe Me.

The adorable kids kept eye contact and held each other as they danced salsa like a couple.

The kids danced cutely. Photo Credit: @lifebandboys

Source: TikTok

A shirtless boy acted like the lead performer as he mouthed the song against a wooden microphone imitation, while another played the role of a cameraman as the kids put up a great show.

It was, however, the dancing kids that were the star of the display as they danced with great energy and style.

The video has gone viral and earned the admiration of netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were particular about the cameraman

buljohn8 said:

"The Cameraman Loves His Job More Than The Way The Wedding Couples Love Themselves."

Tania said:

"I know it’s jst for fun but these two will be dangerously romantic by the time they grow up."

Asakenzy_Juice_Bar said:

"Like play like play this duo might do life together in the future. I enjoyed the moves."

WealthyPurpose said:

"Grow up guys.

"This kind moments is scarce to find now, love no too de street anymore.

"The wicked ones has made the world tough.

Chettah Juwett said:

"These are our future stars they will get far in life may God guide these young actors through life."

wizal md said:

"This camera man guy with his movement kill me and aslo with his singlet."

jerryjerome353 said:

''Please guys how can I get the camera man contact cux I need him on my wedding day."

Surely Ness said:

"The camera guy no worry I’m doing traditional wedding next year I will invite you."

