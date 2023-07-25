A man accused of impregnating a Nigerian lady with autism has been cleared of the accusation after a DNA test result confirmed otherwise

A physically challenged lady was put in a family way, prompting questions as to who was responsible for it

Following the result of the DNA test, the new mum's elder sibling has shed light on their next line of action

Following the outcome of a DNA test, a man accused of impregnating a lady with autism has been vindicated.

TikToker, @Ifieminewton95, who identifies as the elder sibling of the impregnated lady named Joy, gave the update via a new video.

Ifieminewton said the accused has been apologised to. Photo Credit: @ifieminewton95

According to her, they found out that the accused was not responsible after getting to the hospital.

She said she was glad at the way the matter was handled and revealed that her family and the accused families settled things amicably. Legit.ng gathered that the physically challenged lady got pregnant after she was taken advantage of in undisclosed circumstances.

The accused was apologised to

@ifieminewton95 added that the accused and his family has been given apologies and stated that her family is now focused on caring for Joy and the baby.

She shared a video showing herself, Joy, the baby and some family members as they visited the hospital for the DNA test result.

"If there was DNA database in Nigeria, it would have been way easy for us.

"We’re glad that this phase has passed. We know how truamatic it must have been for the alleged person. We issued an apology to him and his family. Thank you all for your love," she wrote.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Joy.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on Joy's situation

classic bae said:

"No p,all is well,it happened to one of my mad relative,she's dead now but her girl is 23yrs old now and married,God will turn tinx around."

acquosuahmonigram said:

"Please pamper her and sit her down and ask her questions very politely because the father of the baby is not far from the family."

QueenAde said:

"For her to point hand at the person means he’s somehow involved just lucky he’s not the father but keep eyes down it could be a close person to family."

RichAnti

"Here in the US, they will screen all family members and close friends plus neighbors. It’s never far fetched. We still give thanks to God."

Quin Lurel said:

"I don’t know what happened but I think you guys should go and do the DNA in a secret hospital again someone could have bribe the doctor."

Leoliciousebabe said:

"The responsible person would be right under your nose...May God lead you to your closure."

Christiana Sam said:

"Please sit her down and ask her questions very gently, it might be your family member. The father of that child is not far from your family."

