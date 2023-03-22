A Nigerian man who was accused of marrying a child has posted a response on social media to clear himself regarding the allegations

The Northerner said his wife is 21 years old as against the 11 years old that was earlier alleged by some mischief makers

The groom also revealed that the marriage was not forced as the bride fully consented to it as well as the fact that the relationship was built on love

A man who identified himself as Aminu Danmaliki on Facebook has cleared the air over the allegations that he married a child.

The Northerner said his wife is over 21 years old and he did not marry an 11 years old as he was being accused.

Amina Danmaliki says wife is not 11 years old. Photo credit: @aminudanmaliki Source: Facebook

Insisting that all the details of the accusation are untrue, he stated strongly that his wife consented to the marriage and that they both love each other.

Read the full statement below:

"My recent marriage with Sakina has generated a lot of tension and unfounded allegations that I married an underage girl some suggesting she is 11 years old and that she was forced to marry me. That is untrue. The Wedding Video went viral. We decided to keep mute but was advised to state the true facts, here it is: My beloved wife is 21 years old she made her own choice of me as her husband and I loved her too. I hope the blackmailers and doubting Thomas's will see the reality in this picture and leave us alone to enjoy our honeymoon."

Many social media users who reacted to the statement also congratulated the man on his wedding and wished him a marital bliss.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adams Adam reacted:

"You owed no one explanation..Allah ya sanya alheri."

Nura Nasiru said:

"You should have keep mute instead. And allow the noisemakers in quagmire."

Yushau Mohammed commented:

"Sir, forget them and enjoy your life. Allah will continue to be with you. Congratulations."

