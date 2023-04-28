A Nigerian lady who is a graduate of medicine posted a video of when she went to search for a job

The video she posted on TikTok showed that she went to three different hospitals to submit her applications

She submitted her documents in only one of the hospitals and said she would do another video if she got the job

A lady who is a fresh medical graduate has posted a video showing how she went about hunting for a job.

She recorded a video of when she visited three different hospitals and posted it on her TikTok handle, @vera_leee.

The medical graduate went to hospitals to submit her application. Photo credit: TikTok/@vera_leee.

In the video, the lady made it known that she was a new medical doctor, and it was her first day looking for a job.

Nigerian medical doctor posts her jobhunting video

She mapped out three different hospitals and visited them one after the other, hoping to submit her application for a housemanship position.

The first two hospitals told her they were not accredited for housemanship, so she could not submit her documents.

When she got to the last hospital on her list, her documents were eventually accepted, but she will know if she got the job at a later date.

The video has gone viral and raised questions in the minds of some people. Many are saying they do not know that medical doctors have to look for jobs.

Some said they thought doctors would just be called to resume work after graduation, but the lady confirmed that doctors indeed job hunt.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@highlynoble said:

"Doctors dey look for job?"

@Fav commented:

"Nahh cuz in the USA they just call you."

@Jaybae reacted:

"I wish you Goodluck."

@Kosiii said:

"I hope you get it. Goodluck."

@Oluebube123 said:

"Come to ihvn opposite base university let will take you."

@user967548798837 said:

"Girl forget Nigeria! Start your application for Canada."

Source: Legit.ng