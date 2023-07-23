A lady who suspected that her neighbour has been taking her packages installed CCTV camera as a security measure

Without knowing that she was being watched, the neigbour approached the lady's door and took another package

Seconds into a video that has gone viral, the lady approached the woman and showed her the recording of her

A young lady has shared a video to show the moment she caught her neigbour who always likes to steal her packages.

To catch her in the act, the lady installed secret cams in front of her door. At the beginning of the clip, the neighbour was sighted picking up a package that was never hers from the lady's doorstep.

Before picking it up, she looked around to ensure nobody was watching her. Moments after the act, the lady showed up, asking why she took her package.

The woman initially denied it until she was shown footage of the moment she took the package. She stammered in confusion.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ok_n_what said:

"The fact ppl steal packages& don’t have any idea what’s inside of them is crazy."

Abby Morland said:

"I cannot believe this!! I’m so glad you stood up for yourself."

Harvey said:

"Hardest ‘this you’ in history."

Fungalk1 asked:

"Did she give it back?"

Darryl Moss said:

"Caught red-handed."

Leena said:

"I had a neighbour who stole 200€ worth of my packages and I still have no idea who it was."

jonathanwillis299 said:

"If my neighbour took a parcel I know it would be to keep it safe."

d4n1337 said:

"This delivery system makes no sense. In my country the delivery person calls you on the phone to see if you are home. if not, he will come back."

Lone Jensen said:

"Omg the audacity."

Becky said:

"She was an older lady as well."

Boss caught staff impersonating her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral TikTok video captured when a boss questioned her new salesgirl impersonating her and her business.

According to the boss, the salesgirl was recently employed and had not spent more than two weeks with her.

CCTV in the house

In other news, a young lady shared a video showing how wealthy her parents are. Her house had CCTV everywhere.

She showed a mini-gym in the house nobody used. The lady with the TikTok handle, @azuwuibegift1, added that there were cameras in the rooms.

Source: Legit.ng