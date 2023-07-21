A TikTok video showing the sweet moments between a couple has melted hearts online

The clip revealed the man gazing at the woman with adoration in his eyes as they chatted

The video was posted by the man’s younger brother, who admitted that he had never seen such a loving look before

A heartwarming video of a couple’s tender moments has captured the attention of many people on TikTok.

The video depicted the man and the woman having a casual conversation, but what made it special was the way the man looked at the woman.

Amazing moment between couple captured in video. Photo credit: @mannywellz

Source: TikTok

Sweet moments between couple captured in video

His eyes were filled with love, admiration, and affection for his partner, as if he was seeing the most beautiful person in the world.

He smiled softly and listened attentively to what she said, showing his genuine interest and respect.

The video was uploaded by the lady’s younger brother, who confessed in the caption that he had never witnessed such a pure and sincere look of love in his life.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users, who praised the couple for their sweet relationship and wished them all the best.

Find the video about the couple below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@trulytolu reacted:

"I better be the only one."

@Libshawty said:

"Me and other potatoes watching awwwn."

@Yinx wrote:

"Lol big brother mode w/the caption. They're so good together."

@ValElvira commented:

"Just making sure that's all. Manny this was cute!"

@user47484884844 also commented:

"Lmfao love a supportive brother."

@Brihallofficial:

"Love that for them! Love is sweet man."

@enohconsti:

"Love is in his eyes."

