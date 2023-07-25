A photoshoot of two corps members, who are reportedly getting married in 2023, has sent social media into a frenzy

In all the pre-wedding photos of the couple, netizens observed that their faces were stylishly hidden from the camera

While many people congratulated the couple, there were those who wondered why they hid their faces

Two corps members are set to walk down the aisle in 2023 as their pre-wedding photoshoot rocks the internet.

A Facebook user, Epueke Mmaduka Mathew, shared the couple's pre-wedding photos in the group 'NYSC BATCH A B C 2023' and stunned netizens.

The lovebirds posed in their NYSC khakis. Photo Credit: Epueke Mmaduka Mathew

Source: Facebook

One thing was common in all the three photos of the couple shared on the platform and this is that they hid their faces from the camera.

In two of the photos, the lovebirds wore their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniforms as they struck romantic poses. According to Mmaduka, one of them is serving in Rivers State, while the other is an Anambra corps member.

In the third photo, they wore matching attires and did not also reveal their faces, save for a part of the man's.

People comment on the corps members' photoshoot

Msar Dominic said:

"Is this genuelyl or u want to get the 500k?

"And y u na de hide face?"

Wolimat Khalid said:

"If corper marry corper they go born better.

"Congratulations lovely people."

Allwell Aranyork said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️

"This 500k must be very useful in this Agbado Era of service but as I no get love how I go do am."

Darlington Nnanta said:

"Make I join next batch asap... I don too delay since last year... NYSC sweet ooo... My guys are busy telling me is stressful... Imagine.... Hope they used to share this @ camp or @ ppa?

"Or I will chose by myself ..."

Ezekiel Freeman said:

"Shebi na Still dis service I follow do laidis.

"Where I no fit see the other gender ... Even! Congratulations to them."

Alfa Ufedo Elijah said:

"Or na me dey do the wrong NYSC?

"Or na wrong stream I dey self.

"Am I a spoon ?

"Am I a stone ?

"Congrats jor."

Agahyande Ngohile Christiana said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Federal government 500k going going going."

Imaobong Mike said:

"Congratulations!!!❤️y dem no show us their face na."

Man marries lady he met in NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had married a lady he met in NYSC camp.

Collaging photos, he showed him and his wife in NYSC uniform as they dressed smartly with their IDs on.

The second photo has both of them on their wedding day as the lady is dressed in a white gown, with the man in a suit. Their love blossomed within the space of three years. The lovers met in 2018 and got married in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng