Two young Nigerians who obeyed their country's clarion call to serve selflessly found love while doing so

The couple met during their NYSC orientation camp in 2018 and married in style in 2021 as photos surfaced online

Many Nigerians who reacted to their story on Instagram wondered why their own love life was below par during service year

A Nigerian man has gone on Instagram to share a throwback photo of how he met his wife during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 2018.

Collaging photos, he showed him and his wife in NYSC uniform as they dressed smartly with their IDs on.

Nigerians were amazed by their love story. Photo source: @alex_xtine

Source: Instagram

Their love story got many talking

The second snap has both of them on their wedding day as the lady is dressed in a white gown, with the man in a suit.

Their love blossomed within the space of three years. The lovers met in 2018 and got married in 2021.

See the post below:

When the post was reshared by @instablogja, it gathered a lot of reactions. Below are some of the comments:

God, when will mine come?

wendy_adamma said:

"Time to go to camp niye."

ceemplybecca said:

"I obeyed too na!! God am I ur step daughter??"

bimzee_ said:

"You people should be sharing updates on time ooooo. I just get back from camp now Wetin I go do like this."

eloka_eloka_ said:

"I obeyed clarion call since 2012, and I'm yet to tie the knot... is like I will be single forever like this."

milly_posh21 said:

"But I went to camp 2018 na."

colnight said:

"Omo me sef wan marry ooo ,e con be like say I no serious with my life."

Another corps members married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the corps members whose proposal video went viral months ago finally walked down the aisle.

A clip shared by @instablog9ja showed the lovers dancing in the church after the pastor had joined them in holy matrimony.

Many Nigerians who reacted to their wedding ceremony said they really made the best use of their service year.

In the proposal video, when the man went on a knee to ask his colleague's hand in marriage, people around giggled.

Source: Legit.ng