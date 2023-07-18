Leading Imo influencer and programmer, Chizzy Whizzy, has gifted one of his followers on Facebook a car

The lucky follower, a young businesswoman, became the first female winner of the monthly car gift

Chizzy told Legit.ng the reason behind his car gift and shed more light on how long it has been on

Top Imo state influencer, Chizitere Ahubelem popularly known as Chizzy Whizzy, has made a female follower's dream come true by gifting her a car.

Several weeks ago, a young lady named Okpaleke Nnenna Gabriela carefully drafted a touching response to Chizitere on Facebook after he gave his fans an open cheque to ask him whatever they wanted to be done for them.

Chizitere said he did it to support her business. Photo Credit: Okpaleke Nnenna Gabriela, Chizitere Ahubelem

Source: Facebook

Nnenna, who runs a cleaning service called Beyond Concept Services, replied Chizitere that she would be grateful if he could provide her with a Toyota Sienna 2007 to 2009 model to aid in the mobility aspect of her business.

Luck smiled at her as the serial philanthropist picked her response and finally granted her request.

Chizitere shares why he gave Nnenna a car

In a Facebook post on Monday, Chizitere updated the public that he has given Nnenna a car and shared photos with the industrious lady.

He added that the Anambra indigene becomes the first female recipient of his car giftings. According to him, he was in shock when she requested for a car but the spirit of God told him he could do it.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the programmer revealed he has been doling out cars to people monthly since December 2022.

On why he selected Nnenna, Chizitere said it was to support her business, adding that he had weeks back given a male pal a car gift. He said Nnenna's car gift is the eight he would be giving out.

Netizens commend Chizitere Ahubelem

Chidiebube Allen Chukwuemeka said:

"You Remain A Silent Achiever,

"You Don't Make Noise But Rather Your Actions Speaker Louder Than Voice.Kachi Gabriels.

"Chaii this is massive it's not easy at all ..May God Continue to Replenish you.

"Congratulations to Her."

Okereke Godson C Bishop said:

"Chizitere Ahubelem a man like you doesn’t exist! Thank you for all you do nwannem ! Permit me to play a host to you on behalf of RUWASSA any place of your choice , for all the good works you’re doing for humanity!"

Okorie Uchenna Christian said:

"Never been in doubt of your capacity Sir Chizitere Ahubelem. God continue to bless you immensely.

Congratulations dear."

Awuzie Frankline said:

"Massive. Congratulations to her and thank you chizzy . Giving is not about having , it’s pure sacrifice."

Oma ChicsGlow Oma said:

"The lady knows what she wants. Nice one.

"Congratulations dear winner.

"Chizitere Ahubelem jisike. The Lord is your strength."

Cindy Nation said:

"Chukwu gozie gi Nna...

"God bless you so much and replenish your pocket .

"You made this happen Congratulations momma Okpaleke Nnenna Gabriela...

"Beyond Concept Services now have a carthis car will go places ...Amen."

