Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy, recently made a video where she expressed frustration over the way she is being dragged online

In reaction to her audacity, Uche Maduagwu also made a video dragging the actress for filth

The actor asked if Judy had no idea Yul was married before getting pregnant for him

Uche also asked his colleague to show proof that her bride price was paid before parading herself as a wife

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu called out Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, for having the audacity to cry out over criticism on social media.

In a video on his page, Maduagwu blasted Judy and asked if she did not know Yul had been married for over 16 years before getting pregnant for him.

Netizens react as Uche Maduagwu calls out Judy Austin Photo credit: @judyaustin1/@uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

The actor further stressed that Yuils's first wife, May, is going through a lot since Judy decided to destroy her happy home.

Uche Maduagwu seemed especially repulsed by the fact that the actress dared to do a video to express her frustration, like she should be commended for her actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To wrap up his video, the movie star asked his colleagues to show proof, photo or video, that Yul Edochie paid her bride price.

He wrote:

"BIA JUDY, nobody is spreading LIES, show us photos or videos of where Yoyoyo pay your Bride Price, Please respond to us with photos of where your Bride Price was paid before getting BELLE for a Married Man."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uche Maduagwu's video

queenkay1:

"The uselessness of Judy has to be studied! I nova see any mumu reach that ikwensu!!!"

mrjoccy:

"She say lesbian$ plenty for husband house. She go expose all of them asif na them go tell her to go carry bele for married man. frustrated humans."

victoriajohn7787:

"The divorce May asked for Dey pain dem so they are looking for who to drag down with them . Dem won drag Nollywood as nobody Dey support dem."

helenogbonna1:

"If Yul was loose what about her. It takes two tangle. As a married some men do approach me and I will say No.. God forbid it. She is a shame to womanhood. She got no shame."

ndclassy:

"No mind the shameless home wreckerrrrrr who she dey open eye for "

am.my6420:

"She has a dead conscience "

vivian_udjo:

"For once juju is crying and depressed. Juju you have not seen anything yet."

viva_la_diva1:

"She's just been restless,she never see anything... shameless husband snatccher @judyaustin1 "

Uche Maduagwu calls out Pete Edochie over silence on Yul's marriage

Nollywood actor and social media commentator, Uche Maduagwu reacted to Yul Edochie's ongoing marital brouhaha.

This was with respect to Yul sharing a video of his second wife, Judy's childbirth testimonies, while still in mourning with his first wife, May, over the death of their first son, Kambi.

In a video, Maduagwu, addressed his pleas to Yul's father and veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, urging him to speak to his son about his behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng