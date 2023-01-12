A Nigerian software developer Chizitere Ahubelem has caused an uproar on the net after revealing the condition a lady gave him before she helps him financially

In a Whatsapp conversation he made public, the lady made it clear to him that she would like to go to bed with him

The web developer shared with Legit.ng what actually transpired and how he was in a tight fix due to his laziness to step out

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man, Chizitere Ahubelem, has urged netizens to pray that their destiny helpers are not se*xually attracted to them as he shares his encounter with a lady.

The leading Imo state social media influencer popularly known as Chizzy Whizzy shared on Facebook his Whatsapp conversation with the undisclosed lady after he begged to be assisted with N50k.

He had begged for N50k. Photo Credit: Chizitere Ahubelem

Source: Facebook

The lady had offered to help him, to which he asked her if she would not sleep with him because of the money.

The lady replied that she would like to do that. She added that she would like to get down with him for four days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On the authenticity of the incident, the serial philanthropist and humanitarian confirmed to Legit.ng that it happened on Thursday afternoon.

Chizzy said that he did not have any money in his mobile app at that particular time and was too lazy to do POS. In his words:

"I didn't have any in my transfer app on that particular account, and I was lazy to go to the POS with the cash I had to deposit."

Apart from being a programmer, Chizzy is a co-partner with Cars45 as well as an OAP at HOt FM 99.5 Owerri.

Social media reactions

Jerry N'du said:

"Ah! You no wise. Na you suppose knack her collect the 50k not the other way round.

"Carpenters."

John Okoye said:

"Na man be this abi na woman. Women dey ahagdhfbsjrjr?

"Kai Lord."

Chinonso Samuel said:

"Even she wey say make una knack for 4 days know say after knacking you no go pay the Moni bac.

"God Abeg bring this kind lady for my place."

Sure-Dude Emmanuel said:

"You dey cheap oh, this means Chizitere Ahubelem is 12,500naira per night. With 100k you go dey woman house for 8days."

Susan Love said:

"No free money in free town, you must collect knacking join.

"Fifty thousand naira worth."

John Miriam Chiamaka said:

"Naso e suppose be. If you want money you do the needful."

Okada rider rejects lady's request that he sleeps with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an okada man had turned down a lady's sexual advances at him.

The lady in a video shared on TikTok spotted an okada man, walked up to him and handed him a note.

"Can we have s*ex? Follow me," the note read.

The okada man simply read it, tore the paper and focused on his business, quite to the lady's surprise. She had stood at a distance watching to see his reaction and was quite disappointed.

Source: Legit.ng