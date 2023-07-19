Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has once released another video to address Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, after her recent tell-it-all

Uche response to Judy's video, he slammed her as a shameless woman who got pregnant for her colleague after having sex at a movie location despite knowing that he was married

The controversial social commentator went on to note that Judy's explanation holds no water by saying she was single when she met Yul

Famous, controversial Nollywood actor and media personality Uche Maduagwu doesn't seem set anytime soon to let Judy Austin be as he comes for her hard in a trending viral video.

Uche's video responds to Judy's recent tell-it-all viral video making the rounds. Maduagwu described the tell-it-all as disgraceful, shameless and incredibly pathetic.

Controversial media personality Uche Maduagwu continues his social media onslaught on colleague Judy Austin amidst her marriage scandal. Photo credit: @uchemaduaguw/@judyaustin/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

He went on to pick on some of the key points made by Judy about how she got pregnant for Yul and how they met years after her previous marriage had crashed.

However, none of this seemed to have impressed Maduagwu in any way, as he described it as all hogwash because he doesn't understand how Judy would lay with a man she knows that is married and has four kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch Uche Maduagwu's clip reacting to Judy Austin's tell-it-all:

See the comments that the viral video sparked online

@chizzy2922:

"This Judy is a shameless woman u saw him after ur marriage ended, so what is the big deal? Didn't you know he was married, mumu woman? All the curses in the bible will befall u, Judy u never see anything l wish l could see you one in one, my mouth for finish for ur body ode."

@hauwashaba1:

"Very shameless nd classless woman indeed."

@omoyemeh_special:

" they are making skit to get money, na Nigerians Dey Mumu Dey engage their post."

@marian.mendy:

"I love the way you call Yul yuyoyo."

@judy_austin_obasi_wife:

"Judy is so shameless no peace for the wicked I pity edochies family and yul name when she come spoil with her big laps and toto."

@gimbiyan_taraba:

"She sure needs to go learn the apprenticeship. I don tire for her matter."

@precioussunday39:

"Oga you don too shout for Yul and Judy... oya shout give Angela way call you one bra person if fear no dey you body."

@chigozie.charity:

"I saw him (Yul.... Somebody's else husband) for the very first time years after your marriage ended, still she accepted to marry someone's husband She cannot tell him Yul you're married face your wife, hmmmmm Don't worry this marriage go end too because another woman go see him soon."

@amazillionaireofficially:

"@yuledochie u and ur local bag of rice no get sense, I think u guys need to seek help. Tueeeeeee."

Drama as a clip of Yul Edochie and 2nd wife, Judy Austin, fighting leaks, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his famous second wife, Judy Austin, are again in the news for the wrong reasons.

Weeks after Yul had made a comeback online after mourning his first son Kambili, there seems to be trouble brewing between the actor and his second wife, Judy, as a clip of the pair getting into a heated argument went viral online.

During the argument, Yul was heard telling Judy to drop her phone while he was talking to her, which she refused to do.

Source: Legit.ng