A United States black woman who is dating a younger Nigerian man has proudly made their relationship public

Though in a long-distance relationship, the pretty lady vowed that they would soon close the gap

She said her man is quite the quiet type and is also a prayer warrior who commits their relationship to God

A 36-year-old black lady from the United States has shown off her Nigerian lover on social media.

Her lover who is of Igbo descent is two years younger than she is and the lady is so proud of their relationship.

She is currently dating the young man. Photo Credit: @iiheart.ceekay

Source: TikTok

Sharing a loved-up video pertaining to their relationship, she revealed that they met in October 2022. While she is outgoing and social, she said her lover is quiet and a prayer warrior.

According to her, he prays over their relationship and noted that she has trust issues. The couple were both born in September and while hers was on the 16th, his was on the 20th.

She described him as her peace and strength, noting that they will break their long-distance soon.

"Despite our culture differences, and despite thousands of miles we are apart. He is my peace and my strength even from thousands of miles apart. We will break the distance soon,'' she wrote.

Reactions on social media

DUKE said:

"Congrats Boss.

"I pray i find one."

Sugar daddy G.O Radio & TV said:

"Am glad that our people that were taken to US are coming back to their roots. We need more afro America home. Africa is your home."

HER MAJESTY 101 said:

"May the Lord continue to Bless your Union."

StreetThinker said:

"Your guy is so so calm. You can see it in all your pictures. Bless you."

courtingcoach said:

"Ur one of us now. welcome my naija sis, better our own melanated sister than other ra.."

Ty_monshae said:

"Beautiful! You and I have the same birthday."

MRS.KALIPHAREIGN #1 said:

"So beautiful the best signs."

Source: Legit.ng