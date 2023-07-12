A lady has shockingly discovered that her mother told her lies to cover up about who is her biological father

After 31 years of living under the cloak of lies, the lady has now found out who her biological father is

The young woman, identified on Twitter as Mashudu, has now located her real father and happily reunited with him

A lady has discovered the identity of her real father after her mother told lies to cover him up.

Narrating the story on Twitter, the lady, Mashudu said her mother kept the identity of her real father from her for 31 years.

Mashudu discovered her real father after 31 years. Photo credit: Twitter/@mashuduhlayis.

Source: Twitter

Mashudu said she made personal efforts to find the man and reunite with him.

How Mashudu found her real father

It was until February 2022, at the age of 31, that she finally made the discovery and started making efforts to get in touch with the man.

Mashudu went ahead to find his name and contact, and they started talking on the telephone. In January of 2023, they finally met, and they are now reunited.

My mother lied about my real father, Mashudu says

Mashudu wrote on Twitter:

"Feb’22: At 31, I find out that mom lied about the identity of my dad. Nov’22: After much agony, I finally get my real dad’s name. Dec’22: I track him down and we begin talking on the phone. Jan’23: We meet for the first time. July 2023: he’s nursing me back to health."

The story was later reposted on Twitter by @postsubman. Many who commented said the lady bears a striking resemblance with her father.

See her tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as lady finally finds who her real father is

Source: Legit.ng