Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Ejikeme Mmesoma has said he does not know where her daughter register for her JAMB

The man said he only gave Mmesoma money to do her registration and apparently could not follow up on the process

Mr Ejikeme, however said he can vouch for the integrity of his daughter because she and all his children are intelligent

Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Ejikeme Mmesoma has weighed in on his daughter's JAMB UTMET saga.

Mr Ejikeme stated that he could not say exactly where his daughter registered for her UTME examination.

Romanus Ejikeme said his daughter did not forge any result. Photo credit: Pulseng and Twitter/@UchePOkoye.

He said he only provided the funds needed for the examination but does not know where it was done.

Mr Ejikeme, however, stoutly defended his daughter's academic integrity, saying she has always been a brilliant girl.

My daughter did not forge her result

He said all his children are brilliant and that Mmesoma could not have forged her JAMB-UTME result.

He told Premium Times:

“But I gave her the money for the registration, and I can vouch for her that she cannot forge any result.

“All my children are doing well. Not only her. This girl was taking the first position right from nursery school. She cannot forge any result, and this thing is disturbing her because she was shocked."

JAMB insists Mmesoma's result was forged

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB has, however, insisted that Mmesoma forged her result.

The examination body said Mmesoma scored 249 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, UTME.

JAMB says the 362 she is carrying around is fake and not authentic and also went ahead to ban her for three years.

On her part, Mmesoma said she was traumatised by the latest turn of events. She said she is not capable of forging examination results.

She insists that the result in her possession was printed from JAMB portal.

