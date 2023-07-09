A bride who promised two men marriage had her life upside down when one of them showed her "pepper" on her wedding day

The man, who was pained that the lady did not end up with him, blocked her access to church on the day she was to be married

Many people wondered if her story was a skit script as some said she is an example of a lady no one should marry

A young Nigerian man with the handle @StFrakingKezy shared two videos of an event he claimed to have happened in Apete area of Ibadan on Saturday, July 8.

@StFreakingKezy said a bride who had promised two men marriage was surprised. One of the people she had vowed to marry on her wedding day showed up.

Lover "scattered" lady's wedding as people gathered. Photo source: @StFrakingKezy

Source: Twitter

Bride rolled on floor in tears

He blocked her and the groom on their way to church. The clips showed pandemonium as the bride fell on the floor in frustration.

There was a car seen packed across the road. People who were behind the camera made comments. Many people who saw the clips online said it might be a prank or an elaborate skit.

Watch the videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@iKaptainKush said:

"But that wasn’t fainting na."

@jojorkingsley said:

"If this is not skit, the groom has been saved from 70 years trauma, training kids that are not his, fear woman."

@self_lost34 said:

"This is what we say about bad parenting……. Her parents will be collecting money from the two guys am very sure . I wish I can write about my friend own . Run away from bad in-laws."

@I_Am_GeeBee asked:

"Who will eat all the food they have prepared at the venue?"

@samy2jnr wondered:

"Shey this one no be skit again. Cos we all turn skit maker In Nigeria."

@TechCornerstone said:

"Lol...This is not Apete Ibadan o. This place is around Samonda."

Charles80939779 joked:

"I will meet them at the altar she must wed two of us."

Source: Legit.ng