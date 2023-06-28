A TikTok video shows the moment a bride broke down in tears after her man pranked her on their wedding day

The fictional video shows the bride running after her man after he told her he was calling off the wedding

Opinions are divided in the comment section of the video, as some TikTok users are saying the man played an expensive joke

A man told his bride it was over between them on their wedding day, and instantly, the bride broke down in tears.

In a TikTok video posted by @fa_vi_to, the man was seen storming off in anger as if the bride had done something very wrong.

The prank video shows the bride crying and following the groom. Photo credit: TikTok/@fa_vi_to.

Source: TikTok

Sharing the video on TikTok, @fa_vi_to stated:

"This is not real, is a friction. Pranks went well."

The prank was carried out in the middle of the road, most likely when they were on their way to the wedding venue.

When the groom stormed off in anger, the bride followed him closely and started begging without knowing what she had done.

Others around were also running and begging the man to stop what he was doing.

The confusion and tension in the video were so palpable that some people on TikTok called it an expensive joke.

Others said the wife could have fainted, given that everything was set for her wedding when the man pulled the stunt.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as groom pranks bride

@Leon Carlos Kalonji said:

"He Ho! We want to know how this story ended. Don't leave us hanging like this."

@yourfavwife commented:

"Imagine she’s one of those ladies and she goes mad."

@Reddy masaki said:

"The gentleman says no no it's not normal she speaks with her ex on my wedding day aah I'm cancelling the wedding that's it."

@user1431499574410 reacted:

"Don't try this with me."

