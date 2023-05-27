A young man has shared a video to reveal the moment he caught his girlfriend at a restaurant with her side boo

The young man immediately made a video call with his girlfriend and made her answer it

After she did, he flipped the phone to make her aware that he was at the same place and her reaction was epic

A Nigerian man recently nabbed his girlfriend chilling at a restaurant with her side boo.

Instead of confronting her, he rather decided to play a smart trick on her to make her aware that he caught her.

He sat at one corner of the restaurant and brought out his phone to make a video call with her.

When she picked up, she positioned the phone to show only herself, but her boyfriend immediately switched the camera of his phone to show the background.

As soon as she found out that her boyfriend was at the same restaurant, she immediately stood up and moved over to him to explain.

Social media reactions

Enicryptoexchange said:

"Why the other guy dey put Empty cup for mouth na him be my own issues."

Fekomiceo wrote:

"Life continues we meuve."

Prince_yung_9ice_ritchie reacted:

"Omo Fear woman if he no catch her like this she go lie."

Ms_leemart commented:

"Here comes the popular line “it dev!l’s work”

"Welcome to single Pringle association sis."

Priscillia_oluchi_ noted:

"Practical definition of “Caught red handed”. There was a caught!"

Amandaigwe06 added:

"She’s a good girlfriend, she picked the video call, me will off data immediately the call enter, stand up Dey go house leemee oo."

Itz_king_wih stated:

"Lol. He went for lunch but he was served breakfast. We move."

See the post below:

Okada rider nabs cheating girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a okada rider has been shattered after finding out about the cheating escapades of his girlfriend. Despite being a bike rider, the young man said he had been putting effort to make his relationship work.

He also disclosed that he was giving the young girl the sum of N1,000 daily for her upkeep. Sadly, he discovered that his girlfriend was seeing someone else and this shattered his heart to pieces. He didn't believe he would be cheated on after all his efforts.

@pelyzon commented: "The total amount He give the girl from 2019 to 2022 should be 730k some girls are evil I swear. I don’t understand why a girl won’t like you and keep collecting money from you. Wic kind demon Dey possess them self. At time monthly salary is better than daily money,may be you should try monthly method."

