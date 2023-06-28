A Nigerian man has served revenge on his ex-girlfriend who broke his heart and eloped with another man

The man was said to have been the one who sponsored the girl at the university, but she refused to marry him after

When the lady wanted to travel out, he collected millions from her with the guise of helping her with documentation but never did the job

A Nigerian man took charge of a lady's university education with the hope of getting married to her afterwards.

But when she completed her education, the lady said she was no longer in love with the man.

When the man proposed marriage to her, she rejected the proposal to the amazement of everyone.

Because of his heartbreak, the man was said to have angrily left Nigeria and relocated abroad.

Years later, the lady went into another relationship, and she and the man wanted to relocate abroad.

Man collects millions and refuses to do a job for his ex

According to the story, she was said to have contacted her ex, who promised to help them do the paperwork and documentation.

The lady's new boyfriend provided the money after selling landed properties running into millions.

Now, after sending the money to her ex, the heartbroken man took hold of the money and refused to release it or to do the job.

He said it would serve as a refund for all the money he spent on the girl who later refused to marry him.

The story was posted on Twitter by @Postsubman, and it has gone viral and elicited reactions.

Reactions from Twitter users

@Darebods1 said:

"Na the man still suffer am. The new husband didn't know anything about the rubbish past his wife had."

@debola_femii commented:

"It's the current boyfriend I'm sorry for."

@MarcLexy said:

"That’s petty & I love it. Now the new man is going to leave her too because of this. Correct scores 2-1."

@francischris952 said:

"No be everybody sabi forgive and forget"

@themobola reacted:

"This revenge is sweet."

