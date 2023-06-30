A Nigerian man who had sold his land in the village to get a ticket to travel to France could not find his passport anywhere

The man was heartbroken because of the situation, and he went to different churches to seek a divine intervention

The young man broke down in tears when a pastor eventually told him that it was his girlfriend who had hidden the passport

A young man who is also a business strategist narrated a sad experience another man had in a relationship.

In a tweet post on Wednesday, June 28, the businessman revealed that a boyfriend sold his land so that he could have money to travel abroad after getting a French visa.

The man wanted to cry when he was told his girlfriend was the cause of his problem. Photo source: @israelreigns

Source: TikTok

Girlfriend hides man's passport, frustrates his travel plan

On gathering money for his ticket, he realised his passport was nowhere to be found. He and his girlfriend visited churches and herbalist houses to seek divine help.

The man later discovered that it was his girlfriend who purposely hid the passport while she was pretending to be concerned. A search on TikTok revealed the video that influenced his tweet.

The man's biggest issue was that his visa was about to expire. She perhaps feared their love would take a hit if he travelled.

See the post below:

Here is the TikTok video of what happened:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lulu T J M said:

"Maybe she's afraid he might forget about her if he travels......."

elswoodX said:

"Think twice when they offer to take you to church. They’re not afraid of God! They can have wicked intentions & yet walk up boldly to God!"

user9522987043682 said:

"Fear who no fear woman."

@nanasahar said:

"He just had to go for a new passport and resubmit the passport to the embassy that's all."

BoZZ player said:

"The reason y a man should never disclose something important to a close relative,especially girlfriends."

