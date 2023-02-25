A man has taken to social media to share a video recording, warning social media users to be careful

In the video, he caught his female neighbour doing something with a 'Ghana Must Go' bag and a shovel

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as people tried to guess what she may be doing with the items

A man caught his female neighbour acting all suspicious by past midnight and recorded her.

In the recording reposted via TikTok, the woman stepped out of her apartment by past midnight and first looked around to confirm that no one was watching.

He caught his female neighbour at 1:00am at night. Photo Credit: @bigbabypurity1

Source: TikTok

Then she dragged a 'Ghana Must Go' bag out and took it to the other side of the building. After some seconds, she emerged without the bag and entered in, only to reappear with a shovel in her hand.

She looked around again to check if anyone was watching her and headed to the other side of the building with the shovel.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the recorder who tagged the woman evil, she thought no one was watching her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

drip in said:

"Use 18 hours take fear women the remaning hours use fear who no feat women."

Ganzy said:

"So she did it under flood light ehn...you try! Una no dey get sense?!"

Franchez said:

"You guys should be careful and don't take law's into your hand be warned."

Rama Sow said:

"She fought with her husband and he threw her things away that’s all and nothing else don’t make it seems evil."

Queen.O.Ogbe said:

"Unna when see her why Unna no help the boy .... till in the morning before Unna go dig the guy out . mtchewew."

VERO said:

"This is the reason why should be having light i swear because of all this thing now."

favour bella said:

"Have watched the video this woman is very wicked."

Man tags his neighbour a cultist, shares video of his generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had tagged his neighbour a cultist because his generator always had fuel in it.

Filming where tenants place their generators in the compound, he pointed out the man's own, saying he does not even manage fuel at all like others.

He said that there is no way anybody will convince him that the neighbour is neither a "cultist" nor a "ritualist".

Many people who could relate to his story also gave account of their personal generator usage at home.

Source: Legit.ng