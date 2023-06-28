"He is Rich": Elegant Lady With Good Shape Dances in Front of an Old Man, Video Goes Viral and Causes Stir
- A short video showing an elegant lady dancing before an old man has sparked hundreds of reactions on Twitter
- In the video, the old man was busy sipping a drink from a cup as the lady danced and entertained him
- The relationship between the beautiful lady and the old man is not yet known, but reactions have trailed the video
A lady who is blessed with beauty performed a sweet dance for an old man and the video has gone viral on Twitter.
The video was posted on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux and it immediately sparked funny reactions from Twitter users.
In the video, the old man was sitting down and directly facing the lady who was busy dancing for him.
Video of a beautiful lady dancing for an old man goes viral
The man had a thick white robe wrapped around his body with a white slipper shoe in his legs.
He was sipping a drink from a cup with the aid of a straw. The relationship between the man and the woman is not known.
While some people said they are lovers, others suggested he could be the lady's father and they were on a family vacation.
Twitter users react to video of a lady dancing for an old man
@sbucoza10 said:
"He is very rich."
@Skay_Mtwa said:
"She is giving her ancestor a good time."
@Thandiwe0101 commented:
"Father and daughter."
@hpesoju said:
"Someone trying to sneak into the will."
@UniverseJrex reacted:
"Love is a beautiful thing."
@xcandy1920 said:
"Me dancing for my provider man."
@BigJa100 reacted:
"Who can tell me what’s wrong in this video?"
@solomonkayasa1 commented:
"When you’re too busy making money in your youth."
@Pinkas61 said:
"Please please, this is someone ' father, uncle, grandpa. This joke doesn't joke anymore."
@WayShembe said:
"She was paid, now she has to dance for the old man no matter what."
