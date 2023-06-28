A short video showing an elegant lady dancing before an old man has sparked hundreds of reactions on Twitter

In the video, the old man was busy sipping a drink from a cup as the lady danced and entertained him

The relationship between the beautiful lady and the old man is not yet known, but reactions have trailed the video

A lady who is blessed with beauty performed a sweet dance for an old man and the video has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was posted on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux and it immediately sparked funny reactions from Twitter users.

The lady danced sweetly in front of an old man. Photo credit: Twitter/@AdvoBarryRoux.

Source: Twitter

In the video, the old man was sitting down and directly facing the lady who was busy dancing for him.

Video of a beautiful lady dancing for an old man goes viral

The man had a thick white robe wrapped around his body with a white slipper shoe in his legs.

He was sipping a drink from a cup with the aid of a straw. The relationship between the man and the woman is not known.

While some people said they are lovers, others suggested he could be the lady's father and they were on a family vacation.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react to video of a lady dancing for an old man

@sbucoza10 said:

"He is very rich."

@Skay_Mtwa said:

"She is giving her ancestor a good time."

@Thandiwe0101 commented:

"Father and daughter."

@hpesoju said:

"Someone trying to sneak into the will."

@UniverseJrex reacted:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

@xcandy1920 said:

"Me dancing for my provider man."

@BigJa100 reacted:

"Who can tell me what’s wrong in this video?"

@solomonkayasa1 commented:

"When you’re too busy making money in your youth."

@Pinkas61 said:

"Please please, this is someone ' father, uncle, grandpa. This joke doesn't joke anymore."

@WayShembe said:

"She was paid, now she has to dance for the old man no matter what."

