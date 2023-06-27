A man has narrated how he carried out an interesting revenge against a lady who broke his heart years ago

In a TikTok video, the man said the lady broke his heart by sleeping with his best friend despite supping her financially

As revenge, the man secretly invited the lady to the city and left her stranded without transportation and accommodation

A man took revenge against a lady who broke his heart and slept with his best friend.

In a viral TikTok video posted by @bobbbbb_._, the man said he and the lady started dating in 2020.

Man carries out revenge against a lady who broke his heart. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hero Images Inc and TikTok/@bobbbbb_.

Source: UGC

He said the lady was in college, and when her father died, he stepped into his shoes and offered her moral and financial support.

But the lady later slept with his best friend and dropped out of college. The man, however, carefully planned revenge against her.

Man carries out revenge against his ex

He used a catfish account on social media and invited the lady to the city far way from where she lived.

When she arrived, she called his phone lines, but he refused to pick up or to show up where she was waiting for him.

She became stranded in the city without accommodation or transportation fare to return to her base. The story was later reposted on Twitter by @Postsubman.

See the post below:

@Darebods1 said:

"A win is a win."

@iam_Temz commented:

"This pettiness is divine."

@Aventis7 said:

"Serves her right, but I see another man taking advantage of her situation to collect and render help."

@Nate said:

"Bro said no hard feelings and then dropped a diabolical occurrence."

@VYBX commented:

"This is a masters degree level of petty and I’m all for it. Keep your head up bro."

