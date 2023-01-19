A Nigerian man came across an old woman and he was determined to make her happy not only through dance but also by cash gift

The dancer named Bryt Iwundu saw the woman on the streets, danced for her and thereafter located her house for a donation

He went to the woman's house with the sum of N1 million donated by his followers on TikTok and he gave it to the woman

A Nigerian woman has received the donation of N1 million from Nigerian TikTok influencer, Bryt Iwundu.

This is coming after the Bryt saw the woman in the streets and danced for her to make her happpy. Her smiles showed that she enjoyed the dance.

After dancing for the old woman, the man traced her house and gave her N1 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@brytiwundu.

He did not stop there because he rallied his followers to donate the huge amount to the woman who was shocked beyond words.

Viral video of old woman receiving N1 million donation

In a video he posted, he narrated how he saw the woman in the streets and later had to trace her house.

He said many people came to his DM saying they would like to donate money to help the woman.

The crowd donations resulted in the N1 million which has now reached the woman's hands. It was an emotional moment when she received the cash gift. People have praised Bryt for his goodwill towards the woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Clinton Rex said:

"God Bless. I nor sure say mummy hear that 1m naira well."

@user6859896268161 commented:

"God bless you so much. The woman seems unemotional."

@sandratitilayo.12 said:

"You should have given her the money let people see it."

@khalixta21 reacted:

"God bless u for your good work."

